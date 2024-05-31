Rafters Outlast Bucks in Tight Pitching Battle

May 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Arnad Mulamekic congratulates team

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' Arnad Mulamekic congratulates team(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Thursday night was a pitching duel through and through.

The pitching staff of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters combined to hold the Waterloo Bucks to just three hits and one run. While the Rafters offense totaled just two runs on five hits, it was just enough to outlast their opponents and secure a cross-conference series sweep.

After five straight scoreless innings for both teams, the Bucks struck first in the top of the sixth on a Brennan Hudson RBI single to score Luke Finn from second base.

Waterloo starter Jacob Phillips shut down Rafters bats for five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. After walking Max McGwire, he was hooked for reliever Isaiah Byrkeland.

Mcgwire took second base on an errant pickoff attempt, then Jack Mathey stepped in and deposited a fastball over the right field fence to give the Rafters their first lead of the game.

"It's just making adjustments pitch to pitch," Mathey said after the game. "I was sitting back gearing up for a heater, got one high and out and put my best swing on it."

Rafters' starter and Siena product Arnad Mulamekic dazzled in his team debut, tossing four scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts. It was the second game in a row where Rafter's starting pitching dominated the Bucks.

Noah Rodriguez took the baton in the fifth and matched his Siena college teammate with four innings of his own handling high leverage work in the seventh and eighth. In the seventh, new Rafter Jake Beauchaine made a spectacular diving catch and aptly doubled off a runner at second to keep the lead intact.

Rafters closer Max Whitesell entered in the ninth and sealed the deal, striking out one and inducing a game-ending groundout for his league-leading third save of the season. Whitesell has been a revelation this year as a much-needed stopper out of the bullpen.

The sweep improves the Rafters' record to 3-1 on the young season, and to 2-1 at home. Wisconsin Rapids welcomes the undefeated Wausau Woodchucks to Witter Field for a 6:35 first pitch on Friday night. Khalin Kapoor will have the call on the Northwoods League Plus app, Andy Jachim will be on WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.