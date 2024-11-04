Rae Burrell and Azurá Stevens Named to 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team Development Camp

November 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - USA Basketball announced today that 13 athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team development camp Nov. 8-10 in Phoenix. The participants were selected by the USA Basketball Women's 3x3 National Team Committee and will be considered for future USA 3x3 national team assignments.

The camp features athletes who bring a combination of USA Basketball (5-on-5, 3x3), professional and collegiate experience.

Participating athletes include Shakira Austin, Grace Berger, Rae Burrell, Emily Engstler, Natasha Howard, Abbey Hsu, Taylor Mikesell, Alissa Pili, Jaylyn Sherrod, Maddy Siegrist, Azurá Stevens, Sug Sutton and Brittney Sykes.

Camp will be led by Sydney Johnson, who has served USA Basketball in multiple capacities since 2020, including leading the 2023 USA 3x3 Men's U23 World Cup team to the gold medal.

Different than 5-on-5,3x3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams clear the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires, then the team leading wins.

USA 3x3 Women's National Team Development Camp Participant Highlights

Austin won a 5-on-5 gold medal at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup. She has also been invited to USA Basketball senior (2024) and junior (2018) trials/training camps.

Berger was a member of the 2021 FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team that won gold.

Burrell was a 5-on-5 participant for the 2021 USA Women's AmeriCup Team trials.

Engstler won a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup. She has also represented the USA at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women's Series and 2021 3x3 U23 Nations League and participated in the USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship (2018, 2017).

Howard has competed in several 5-on-5 training camps (2023 in Atlanta, 2023 in Minneapolis, 2022 in Las Vegas) while also representing the red, white and blue at the 2022 USA Women's World Cup Qualifying Team and 2016 USA Select Team.

Hsu was on the silver medal USA squad at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

Mikesell has won a silver (2019 Pan American Games) and bronze (2016 FIBA U17 World Cup) in 5-on-5.

Pili participated in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals with a cohort of University of Utah players.

Sherrod will make her USA Basketball debut in Phoenix.

Siegrist was a member of the 2022 USA 3x3 U23 Nations League Team that won the Americas conference.

Stevens won a gold medal with the 2023 Pan American Games 3x3 Team. In 5-on-5, she won gold at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships while also participating in various trials/training camps (2022 in Minneapolis, 2017 U23, 2014 U18).

Sutton won a 5-on-5 silver medal with the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup Team.

Sykes has a 5-on-5 gold medal with the 2019 FIBA Women's AmeriCup Team and has attended several trials/training camps (2018 in Columbia and Seattle, 2013 U19, 2012 U18).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.