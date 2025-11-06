Racking up the Awards | USL Championship Player of the Month - October - Peter Wilson

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced that Oakland Roots SC forward Peter Wilson has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for October after recording six goals and two assists in the final month of the regular season.







