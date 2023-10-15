Rabbits Wrap Preseason Slate with 6-3 Win over Atlanta

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A four-goal second period led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they outpaced the Atlanta Gladiators 6-3 in their final preseason ahead of the 2023-24 regular season.

After a back-and-fourth opening half of the first period, the Gladiators cashed in a pair of shorthanded goals from Reece Vitelli (18:16) and Alex Whelan (18:52) late in the frame to take a 2-0 advantage into the intermission.

Greenville wasted little time responding in the second period, as Brett Kemp fed Jake Smith for his first of the game at 4:26. Moments later, Nick Prkusic leveled the game on a pass from Tanner Eberle at 5:42 of the second period. Kemp gave the Rabbits the lead with a goal at 7:45, before Ethan Somoza added a fourth Swamp Rabbits goal at 15:37.

Out of the second intermission, Atlanta cut the margin in half with a goal from Dylan Carabia just 49 seconds in. Greenville re-established its two-goal advantage with Somoza's second of the game at 4:34. Smith completed the 6-3 scoreline with his second of the game at 12:30.

Three Stars -

1. Brett Kemp (GVL)

2. Ethan Somoza (GVL)

3. Jake Smith (GVL)

W: Jacob Ingham

L: Tyler Harmon

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Norfolk Admirals.

