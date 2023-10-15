Preseason Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (3:05pm)

October 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (0-0-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (0-0-0-0)

October 15, 2023 | 3:05 PM ET | Preseason Game #1

Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

Referees: Shane Gustafson (87)

Linesmen: Felix-Antoine Voyer (57), Tyler Willie (78)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 14, 2023 - Greenville 4 at Atlanta 5

Next Meeting:

November 14, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(81-67-14)

QUICK BITS

SNEAK PEAK:

While fans are getting a first-look at this season's Rabbits squad, the two sides will be keeping a close eye on each other ahead of their 13 meetings during the regular season. The two will first meet on November 1 in Atlanta, kicking off what will be four-straight games at Gas South Arena before the teams will face-off at The Well one month later on December 1.

NO STRANGERS IN NET:

Greenville's goalie situation is one of familiarity, as all three rostered goalies have played a regular season game for the Rabbits over the past two seasons. Ryan Bednard, after earning an AHL deal with Ontario in the offseason, carried the load for Greenville last season. Late in the 23-24 campaign, Luke Richardson debuted for the Rabbits and exceeded expectations. After injury kept Jacob Ingham out of last season, he returns to Greenville under contract with the Reign and looks to return to the form that had earned him an NHL contract originally.

VETERAN PRESENCE:

At 36 years old, Mark Louis is entering his 13th professional season in 23-24. After spening his first four seasons in the AHL, Louis spent a season with the Orlando Solar Bears before making the jump to the EIHL with the Cardiff Devils. Louis not only played for and won under Andrew Lord with the Devils, but also played alongside his now-coach with the club from 2016-2018.

CHASING HISTORY:

Ryan Bednard enters the 23-24 season with a chance to solidify himself as one of the greatest goaltenders in franchise history. His 41 wins are fifth most in franchise history and are third most since the 2010 relocation to Greenville. The Macomb Township, MI native enters the season with six career shutouts, tied for the franchise record with Jason Missian (2011-2015).

