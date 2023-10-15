ECHL Transactions - October 15
October 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 15, 2023:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Conor Landrigan, F
Matthew Petizian, G
Alex Dicarlo, F
Jamie Dorsey, D
Atlanta:
MacGregor Sinclair, F
Buster Larsson, F
Idaho:
Orca Wiesblatt, F
Norfolk:
Tyler Kobryn, F
Brandon Osmundson, F
Orlando:
Lincoln Hatten, F
Matthew Hobbs, F
Rapid City:
Danny Battochio, G
Reading:
Troy Murray, D
Elijah Wilson, F
Savannah:
Nicholas Latinovich, G
Adam Eby, D
Matt Ustaski, F
Brendan Soucie, F
Scott Kirton, F
South Carolina:
Derek Mecrones, F
Brett Mecrones, F
Tulsa:
Kishaun Gervais, F
Ivan Bondarenko, F
Riley MacRae, F
Wichita:
Tanner Nagel, F
Kristian Stead, G
Michael Greco, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Lucas Herrmann, F
Jacksonville:
Chays Ruddy, D
Norfolk:
Dereck Baribeau, G
Orlando:
Jamie Rome, F
Jay Powell, D
Kenny Johnson, D
Savannah:
Jake Hamilton, D
C.J. Hayes, F
Cole Stallard, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Reading:
Nicolas Ouellet, F from Norfolk
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Idaho:
Delete Shawn McBride, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Orlando:
Add Chris Harpur, D added to training camp roster
Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Tanner Dickinson, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Mitchell Hoelscher, F assigned by Springfield
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse
