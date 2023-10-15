ECHL Transactions - October 15

October 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 15, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Conor Landrigan, F

Matthew Petizian, G

Alex Dicarlo, F

Jamie Dorsey, D

Atlanta:

MacGregor Sinclair, F

Buster Larsson, F

Idaho:

Orca Wiesblatt, F

Norfolk:

Tyler Kobryn, F

Brandon Osmundson, F

Orlando:

Lincoln Hatten, F

Matthew Hobbs, F

Rapid City:

Danny Battochio, G

Reading:

Troy Murray, D

Elijah Wilson, F

Savannah:

Nicholas Latinovich, G

Adam Eby, D

Matt Ustaski, F

Brendan Soucie, F

Scott Kirton, F

South Carolina:

Derek Mecrones, F

Brett Mecrones, F

Tulsa:

Kishaun Gervais, F

Ivan Bondarenko, F

Riley MacRae, F

Wichita:

Tanner Nagel, F

Kristian Stead, G

Michael Greco, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Lucas Herrmann, F

Jacksonville:

Chays Ruddy, D

Norfolk:

Dereck Baribeau, G

Orlando:

Jamie Rome, F

Jay Powell, D

Kenny Johnson, D

Savannah:

Jake Hamilton, D

C.J. Hayes, F

Cole Stallard, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Nicolas Ouellet, F from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Idaho:

Delete Shawn McBride, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Orlando:

Add Chris Harpur, D added to training camp roster

Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Marc-Andre Gaudet, D assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Tanner Dickinson, F assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Mitchell Hoelscher, F assigned by Springfield

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Syracuse

