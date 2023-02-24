R-Phils Single Game Tickets on Sale March 3

February 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to share that single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale March 3rd. Tickets can be bought starting at 9 a.m. by calling 610-370-BALL, visiting the Customers Bank Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium or going to rphils.com/tickets, where the full 69-game home slate will be available for purchase.

Additionally, fans are welcome to join us at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, March 4th for the R-Phils annual ticketpalooza. On that day, fans can pick up their season tickets and mini plans. The ticket office will be open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. for fans to purchase single-game tickets for any game during the 2023 season.

In addition to ticket pick up on Saturday, March 4th, the Brentwood Industries team store will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for fans to get the newest R-Phils gear for the upcoming season.

With single-game tickets going on sale next week, the R-Phils are excited to share their full-list of game promotions. So, you can begin to plan your trip to FirstEnergy Stadium this season, here is the promotional schedule:

Tuesday, April 11 at 6:45 vs Hartford: The first 3,000 adults in attendance will receive a "Reading Alumni" commemorative t-shirt, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers and The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

Friday, April 14 at 6:45 vs Hartford: The first 1,500 adults in attendance will receive an "America's Classic Ballpark 2023 Renovation Commerative cup, thanks to Pepsi. The R-Phils are excited about additions and renovations to the ballpark for the 2023 and '24 seasons.

Saturday, April 15 at 5:15 vs Hartford: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a "2023 R-Phils Team Photo and Home Schedule," thanks to Feesers.

Sunday, April 16 at 3:15 vs Hartford: The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a "Reading Hot Dogs T-Shirt," thanks to Hi-Line Merchandising.

Tuesday, April 25 at 11:00 vs Altoona: The 20th-Annual Morning Game; which will feature a "Reading Keystones" throwback hat for the first 2,000 adults in attendance, thanks to Reading Hospital. Additionally, this game will feature a "Kegs and Eggs" festival on the deck.

Friday, April 28 at 6:45 vs Altoona: Post-game Fireworks presented by Savage Auto Group.

Saturday, April 29 at 6:45 vs Altoona: Post-game Fireworks presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Stoney Creek Rentals and PA Army National Guard.

Sunday, April 30 at 3:15 vs Altoona: R-Phils Character Meet and Greet, in addition to an autograph and photo session for all kids, starting at 2:00 thanks to ROG Orthodontics.

Tuesday, May 9 at 11:00 vs New Hampshire: School Kid Education Day.

Tuesday, May 11 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Nurse Week Celebration.

Friday, May 12 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Visions Federal Credit Union.

Saturday, May 13 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Adams, LeVentura and Associates.

Sunday, May 14 at 5:15 vs New Hampshire: Celebrate Mother's Day with an "R-Phils Pink Hat" for the first 1,500 women, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Additionally, you can have the name of a loved one who has fought breast cancer on the back of an R-Phils jersey. The special pink-themed jerseys the team will wear will honor 25 different women. The first 25 families and friends that purchase 20 or more tickets in reserved seating or a picnic area for this game will have the opportunity to have a loved one recognized on a jersey for no additional charge. More information can be found here.

Tuesday, May 23 at 11:00 vs Harrisburg: School Kid Educations Day.

Thursday, May 25 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Stoney Creek Rentals and Alvernia University.

Friday, May 26 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg: Post-game fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia dealer.

Saturday, May 27 at 6:45 vs Harrisburg: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Sunday, May 28 at 5:15 vs Harrisburg: Appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, presented by PA Virtual Charter School.

Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: The first 2,000 adults in attendance will receive a "Reading Keystones" throwback jersey t-shirt, thanks to Berks County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities.

Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks.

Friday, June 9 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical.

Saturday, June 10 at 6:45 vs Binghamton: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Diamond Credit Union.

Sunday, June 11 at 5:15 vs Binghamton: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a "Reading Hot Dogs" commemorative pennant, thanks to Bayada Pediatrics. Additionally, fans can bring their cameras for photo day.

Tuesday, June 13 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, presented by Essig Plumbing and Heating.

Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Military Appreciation Night, thanks to Savage 61 Auto Group. Additionally, you can have the name of a loved one who has served on the back of an R-Phils jersey. The special jerseys the team will wear will honor 25 different service members. The first 25 families and friends that purchase 20 or more tickets in reserved seating or a picnic area for this game will have the opportunity to have a loved one recognized on a jersey for no additional charge. More information can be found here.

Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Post-game fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Biological Specialty Company and Berks Technical Institute.

Friday, June 16 at 7:00 vs Hartford: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Ehrlich "Your Local Pest Control Experts."

Saturday, June 17 at 6:45 vs Hartford: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Sunday, June 18 at 5:15 vs Hartford: The first 2,000 men in attendance will receive a Father's Day "R-Phils #1 Dad" Bucket Hat, thanks to Redner's Markets/Nasoya Kimchi.

Wednesday, June 28 at 7:00 vs Richmond: R-Phils "Fightin Cancer" Night, thanks to Penn State Children's Hospital. Additionally, you can have the name of a loved one who has battled cancer on the back of an R-Phils jersey. The special jerseys the team will wear will honor 25 different individuals who have fought cancer members. The first 25 families and friends that purchase 20 or more tickets in reserved seating or a picnic area for this game will have the opportunity to have a loved one recognized on a jersey for no additional charge. More information can be found here.

Thursday, June 29 at 7:00 vs Richmond: Post-game fireworks.

Friday, June 30 at 7:00 vs Richmond: Appearance by Comedian, Radio Personality and Musician Richard Christy with a photo session available. More details can be found here. Additionally, post-game fireworks thanks to Fleetwood Bank, Stoney Creek Rentals, Whiskers Barber Company, Grifols Biomat Plasma Center, Mount Penn Sports Cars, B&L Ott Heating and Air Conditioning and Amity Shirt Factory.

Saturday, July 1, at 6:45 vs Richmond: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history.

Sunday, July 2 at 5:15 vs Richmond: The first 2,000 kids in attendance will receive a "2023 R-Phils Player Card Set," thanks to Berks Packing.

Monday, July 3 at 6:45 vs Richmond: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to PA Lottery.

Friday, July 14 at 7:00 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel.

Saturday, July 15 at 6:45 vs Portland: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429.

Sunday, July 16 at 5:15 vs Portland: The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive an "Alec Bohm Photo T-Shirt," thanks to Hi-Line Merchandising/Philly Drinkers.

Tuesday, July 25 at 12:00 vs Binghamton: Camp Kid Day Game.

Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II.

Thursday, July 27 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Post-game fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute.

Friday, July 28 at 7:00 vs Binghamton: Appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famers Charles Wright with a photo session available. Special ticket packages are available with limited edition Charles Wright Double-Bobble Head. More information can be found here. Additionally, Post-game fireworks, thanks to PSECU.

Saturday, July 29 at 6:45 vs Binghamton: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history.

Sunday, July 30 at 5:15 vs Binghamton: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive an "Aaron Nola Bobble Head," thanks to Redner's Markets and Quick Stops.

Tuesday, August 15 at 7:00 vs Somerset: The first 1,500 adults (21+) will receive a "Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt."

Wednesday, August 16 at 7:00 vs Somerset: The first 2,000 adults in attendance will receive an "Andrew Painter Top Prospect Bobble Head," thanks to FirstEnergy.

Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 vs Somerset: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Riverfront Federal Credit Union.

Friday, August 18 at 7:00 vs Somerset: Appearance by Television Actor Leslie Baker (aka "Stanley Hudson") with a photo session available. Special ticket packages available with limited edition "Florida Stanley" Bobble Head, special pre-game VIP Meet and Greet and more. For more information, you can click here.

Saturday, August 19 at 6:45 vs Somerset: 25th Annual Harley Night, which will feature an "R-Phils Harley Game Cap" for the first 2,500 adults in attendance, thanks to Classic Harley Davidson. There will also be post-game fireworks, thanks to American Crane and Equipment Corporation.

Sunday, August 20 at 5:15 vs Somerset: The first 1,500 kids in attendance will receive a "Bryson Stott Bobble Head," thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph's 150th Anniversary Celebration.

Thursday, August 31 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks and Recovery Awareness Night, thanks to Easy Does It, Inc.

Friday, September 1 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School and Alvernia University.

Saturday, September 2 at 6:45 vs New Hampshire: Post-game Carpenter MEGA BLAST fireworks - the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to Penn State Berks.

Sunday, September 3 at 5:15 vs New Hampshire: Appearance by the Phillie Phanatic, thanks to Feesers.

Tuesday, September 5 at 6:45 vs Portland: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Pride Night "R-Phils Rainbow Rally Towel," thanks to Kutztown University and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University.

Friday, September 8 at 6:45 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to your local Kia dealers.

Saturday, September 9 at 6:45 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group.

Sunday, September 10 at 5:15 vs Portland: Post-game fireworks, thanks to Penske.

The R-Phils are so excited to welcome fans back for the 2023 season. Opening Day at FirstEnergy Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:45 against the Hartford Yard Goats. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd. Fans can pick up their season tickets and mini plans, in addition to purchase individual-game tickets on Saturday, March 4th from the Customer's Bank Ticket Office. Additionally, fans can call 610-370-BALL or go to rphils.com/tickets to get your tickets or inquire about partial or full-season ticket plan!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.