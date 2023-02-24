Baysox Reveal 2023 Promotional Schedule

BOWIE, MD - The Bowie Baysox are pleased to reveal their full slate of promotions for the 2023 regular season.

With 69 home games scheduled for the 2023 campaign, the promotional schedule features multiple new giveaways and returning favorites, including brand new bobbleheads featuring COLTON COWSER, GUNNAR HENDERSON, and CONNOR NORBY. Additional giveaways include fanny packs, Hawaiian shirts, and youth Cangrejos Fantasmas hats.

Following a three-game road trip to Hartford to begin the season, Bowie will open their home schedule with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11 against the Akron RubberDucks. Every fan welcoming the Baysox back to Prince George's Stadium will receive a MAGNET SCHEDULE to follow along with every game during the season. The new year will also feature the unique COBY MAYO SQUISH PILLOW package on July 16, available for fans purchasing a special ticket package.

One of the most noted and respected events in Minor League Baseball, NAVY NIGHT, returns on Friday, August 4 against Portland, as Prince George's Stadium will welcome the United States Naval Academy Plebe Summer Class of 2027, while honoring and celebrating their commitment.

The home schedule features 19 FIREWORK SHOWS for fans, including a show on every Saturday home game, five Friday shows, and all three days leading up to the Fourth of July.

Multiple theme nights will be featured this year, with the return of favorites such as STAR WARS NIGHT, the Baysox BAYTOBER FEST AND 1K BEER RUN, and weeknight staples MILITARY APPRECIATION Tuesday, WOOF WEDNESDAY, and HAPPY HOUR on Thursday. KIDS RUN THE BASES will follow every Friday and Saturday game, and all fans can run the bases following every Sunday game.

Fans will get multiple chances as well to see the Baysox in many specialty jerseys and alternate identities. MiLB's Copa de la Diversión returns, and with it so does Los CANGREJOS FANTASMAS DE CHESAPEAKE, as Bowie will take on their ghostly identity five different times at home this year. The Baysox are also planning a NEW ALTERNATE IDENTITY, that will be announced a later date, paying tribute to some of the culinary culture of Baltimore.

Individual tickets sales for the 2023 season at Prince George's Stadium will be available starting March 25 at the Baysox Free Family FunFest. Full and Partial Season Ticket packages and Group Tickets are now available. For more information, please call (301) 805-6000 or visit Baysox.com for more information.

DATE OPP ITEM ELIGIBILITY

04/11/23 AKR (CLE) Home Opener - Magnet Schedule All Fans

04/29/23 RIC (SFG) Unicorn & Dragons Night - Mythical Creature Headwear First 500 Fans Ages 13 and Under

06/02/23 HBG (WSH) 90's Night - Fanny Pack First 750 Fans Ages 13+

06/04/23 HBG (WSH) Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead First 750 Fans Ages 13+

06/16/23 RIC (SFG) DL Hall Poster First 750 Fans All Ages

06/30/23 SOM (NYY) Pride Night / Baysox Pride Hat Special Ticket Package Purchase

07/14/23 AKR (CLE) Connor Norby Bobblehead First 750 Fans Ages 13+

07/16/23 AKR (CLE) Coby Mayo Squish Pillow Special Ticket Package Purchase

07/22/23 HBG (WSH) Island Luau Night - Hawaiian Shirt First 750 Fans Ages 13+

08/03/23 POR (BOS) Youth Replica Cangrejos Fantasmas Hat First 250 Fans Ages 13 and Under

08/06/23 POR (BOS) Colton Cowser Bobblehead First 750 Fans Ages 13+

09/08/23 NH (TOR) Adley Rutschman Night - Mystery Adley Rutschman Items First 750 Fans Ages 13+

09/10/23 NH (TOR) Birdland Celebration - Mystery Autograph Photos First 1000 Fans All Ages

DATE PROMOTION FIREWORKS

04/15/23 Jackie Robinson Night 04/14/23

04/16/23 Spring Egg Hunt 04/15/23

04/25/23 Baseball in Education Day - 11:05 a.m. First Pitch 04/29/23

04/28/23 Glow in the Park (Free Glowsticks Provided) 05/06/23

04/30/23 Meet the Team (12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.) 05/20/23

05/02/23 Baseball in Education Day - 11:05 a.m. First Pitch 06/03/23

05/04/23 HBCU Night 06/16/23

05/05/23 Cangrejos Fantasmas De Chesapeake / Glow in the Park (Free Glowsticks Provided) 06/17/23

05/06/23 Witchcraft and Wizardry Night 07/01/23

05/07/23 Acton Business Fair 07/02/23

05/19/23 Glow in the Park (Free Glowsticks Provided) 07/03/23

05/21/23 Bark in the Park 07/15/23

06/01/23 Cangrejos Fantasmas De Chesapeake 07/21/23

06/02/23 Girl Scout Night 07/22/23

06/03/23 Star Wars Night 08/04/23

06/04/23 Kids Autograph Day (12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.) 08/05/23

06/16/23 Washington Capitals Night / Boy Scouts Night 08/18/23

06/17/23 Knock Cancer Out of the Park 08/19/23

06/18/23 Father's Day Celebration 09/09/23

7/1-3 Independence Day Celebrations / Special Jersey Auction

07/15/23 Circus Night / Special Jersey Auction

07/21/23 Mother/Son Date Night

07/23/23 Heroes Day

08/02/23 Camp Day - 12:05 p.m. First Pitch

08/04/23 Navy Night

08/05/23 Touch-A-Truck / Daddy/Daughter Date Night

08/19/23 Baytober Fest / 1K Beer Run

08/20/23 Cangrejos Fantasmas De Chesapeake / Meet the Team (12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

09/09/23 Cangrejos Fantasmas De Chesapeake

