R-Phils Seeking Interns for 2020 Season

October 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils are seeking hard working, goal-oriented individuals to assist with various operations for the 2020 season. The internship program requires a great deal of dedication, and will provide a unique opportunity for interns looking to immerse themselves in a full-service sports and entertainment venue. The R-Phils are looking to hire enthusiastic individuals to handle day-to-day operational tasks and create a positive, fun-filled environment for fans, staff, and sponsors.

The Fightin Phils Internship is a terrific learning experience. Upperclassmen and recent college graduates have the opportunity to be directly involved and gain hands-on experience in various aspects of Minor League Baseball.

Interns work directly with front office staff. The internship is a paid position, and full-time interns may work approximately 25-40 hours a week during the offseason and 40-80 hours a week during the season. Interns are hired on a rolling basis beginning in November, and internships last 3-9 months.

Departments seeking interns include: group ticket sales, promotions, concessions, stadium operations, video production, merchandise, and public relations.

Those interested should contact Internship Coordinator Mike Robinson with questions or to discuss the departments and job responsibilities involved in the Fightin Phils Internship Program at mrobinson@fightins.com or call 610-375-8469 x 229.

Internships Available:

Ticket Department Sales and Group Sales Implementation: Ticket & Group Sales Associates will be required to make outgoing sales calls. These calls will be to groups that have booked in the past, as well as cold calls to potential groups. Interns will also assist callers who are inquiring about groups.

In addition to calls, interns will assist in the following: visiting groups, taking group photos, preparing group areas for home games, in-game promotions, ticket office operations, and assisting in the customer service booth. They will also develop and participate in promotions and team activities aimed at generating public awareness.

Group implementers will assist the Group Sales staff with processing orders, printing and mailing tickets, answering phones, and data entry. Interns will learn TicketReturn as well as Score CRM.

Ticket office interns will assist with answering phones, box office sales, printing tickets, and data entry. Interns will learn TicketReturn as well as Score CRM.

This internship starts in November and ends during the month of May.

To apply, contact Jon Nally at jnally@fightins.com.

Promotions Internship: Interns will assist with in-game stadium promotion of upcoming Reading Fightin Phils home games and other stadium events, including but not limited to: in-game entertainment, guerilla marketing, performing as a Fightin Phils mascot or other stadium character during games, entertaining fans while performing at public events within the community as a Fightin Phils mascot, and helping to generate new ideas for in-stadium promotions and in-game entertainment. Applicants must be willing to make outside sales calls to solicit new business in group and sponsorship sales. Interns will also assist in planning and successfully executing other stadium events, held on non-gamedays (including preseason and post-season) or before/after Fightin Phils games.

To apply, contact Todd Hunsicker at thunsicker@fightins.com.

Concessions: The Food & Beverage interns are responsible for food in all concessions areas and related operations. The primary responsibilities will include assisting with ordering from food vendors. Interns will also be responsible for receiving and putting away all food and beverage deliveries; assistance in coordinating, supervising, and training food staff; helping ensure compliance with all health, sanitation, and safety standards; preparation of inventory sheets; closing the concession operation on a nightly basis; monthly inventory procedures and food cost analysis; assistance with purchasing and inventory control of the entire concession operation.

Two positions are available. One begins in January, the other in March.

To apply, contact Travis Hart at thart@fightins.com.

Stadium Operations: Intern will assist with all maintenance, and other duties that include painting, pressure washing, and working outside.

The position begins in March and runs until the end of the season. During the season, interns are required to work normal hours in addition to extended hours on gamedays and during extra events. Stadium Operations interns are expected to work to achieve the highest level of customer service and stadium cleanliness.

To apply, contact Heath Skimski at hskimski@fightins.com.

Video Production: Video intern responsibilities include running the Click Effects Crossfire (video board) during games and creating video and graphic content for the main video board, other ballpark displays, and website. The intern is also asked to log game highlights, edit videos, and assist with promotional shoots and player interviews throughout the season. Additionally, there are opportunities to write and produce other team-related promotional videos. Attention to detail and a solid knowledge of baseball are both very important. The internship requires working daily with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Click Effects Crossfire, Sony PMW-320K cameras, and the NewTek 3Play XD425 replay system. The position will start in late March.

To apply, contact Andy Kauffman at akauffman@fightins.com.

Merchandise and Retail: Intern will gain experience in all areas of the team's retail operation by managing the merchandise store and online sales, and will maintain, develop, and grow the store website. This includes using Photoshop to add items to the website. Responsibilities also include processing and handling all internet orders, training and supervising a staff of 10 part-time employees, maintaining inventory, and creating daily/weekly promotions. Intern must be able to use a POS system along with store bookkeeping, and will also restock the store on both gamedays and non-gamedays, including all ticketing and pricing, and track inventory levels during the season. During games, intern will assist customers in a high volume environment and assist the director with staff supervision.

To apply, contact Ryan Springborn at rspringborn@fightins.com.

Public Relations: The Public Relations intern will gain full knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the Fightin Phils Public/Media Relations department. This intern will assist with creating written content for the R-Phils homestand programs and website, help coordinate and fulfill interview requests from media members, operate the pitch clock during the game, research statistics, maintain pressbox offerings, assist with lineup and stat distribution, and create social media content. Qualified candidates will receive opportunities to conduct player interviews.

The position will begin in late March and will run through the end of the season.

To apply, contact Kirsten Karbach at kkarbach@fightins.com.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.