R-Phils Offering Ballpark Grub to Go

August 14, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





The Reading Fightin Phils know you've been missing ballpark food, so we have the perfect solution! The R-Phils are excited to present Ballpark Grub to Go at FirstEnergy Stadium. On Friday, August 28th, we will offer our classic stadium food combo meals to go!

This is the perfect chance to have our amazing fries, burgers, and the best hot dogs in Berks County! Get ready to enjoy the taste of the ballpark once again.

All orders must be pre-placed! The options include a single hamburger, double hamburger, single cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, and hot dog. All meals come with a regular fry and Pepsi product.

Selections include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, and Lemonade.

Fans can then select a pick up time in 15 minute increments from 5-7pm. Visit this link to place your order https://fightinphils.milbstore.com/collections/carside-to-go-delicious-grand-slam-grill-combo-meals.

The R-Phils ask that you please pull up in your car just outside of Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza, near the wheelchair access parking spaces, in the main parking lot, shortly after you turn in off Route 61. Look for the blue tent adjacent to the "Ambulance Parking Space". An R-Phils staff member will greet you there, take your name, and bring you your completed order.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to enjoy a locally made Berks Packing Hot Dog and our iconic shoestring French Fries.

A special thanks to our Ballpark Grub to Go sponsors Feesers, Stroehmann Bakery & Bread, Bimbo Bakeries, and Berks Foods.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 14, 2020

R-Phils Offering Ballpark Grub to Go - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.