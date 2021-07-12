R-Phils Issue Statement on City Council Vote

July 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Below is the R-Phils statement regarding the Reading City Council vote earlier this evening.

The City of Reading and the R-Phils have enjoyed a long-standing partnership, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, and working together over many years, to transform FirstEnergy Stadium into the wonderful family-friendly venue that has come to be recognized as "America's Classic Ballpark". The R-Phils are very appreciative of the Reading City Council vote tonight, authorizing $3,000,000 toward the stadium renovation project. We thank the members of the Reading City Council, Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman, Sr., and Council Members Lucine Sihelnik, Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, Melissa Ventura, Stratton P. Marmarou, Donna Reed, and Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, for their hard work and support. Every member of Reading City Council took the time and visited with us personally at the stadium, to understand the full scope of the project, in advance of tonight's vote. We also thank Reading Mayor Eddie Moran, and the Reading Stadium Commission, for their continued support, as we all work together on this project. We are optimistic that the Berks County Commissioners will also authorize a $3,000,000 contribution from Berks County at their meeting this Thursday. Those commitments from the City of Reading, and Berks County, along with the $3,000,000 already committed by the R-Phils, will bring our collective local contribution to $9,000,000. With that level of local commitment to this necessary project, we are hopeful that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will be able to complete the funding portion of this stadium renovation project.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.