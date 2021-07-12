Kilian Named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian has been named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week for July 5-11, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Kilian threw a complete-game shutout against the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium. Prior to his promotion to Double-A, Kilian was named High-A West Pitcher of the Week twice and High-A West Pitcher of the Month for May.

In his outing on Friday, Kilian allowed three hits with one walk and four strikeouts, going the distance in the first game of a double-header. He is the only pitcher in the Double-A Northeast with two complete games and thew the first shutout in the league this year.

For the season, Kilian is ranked second in the Double-A Northeast with a 2.09 ERA and first with a 1.14 BB/9 among pitchers with at least 45.0 innings

Kilian was drafted by the Giants in the eighth round in 2019 out of Texas Tech. Between High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond, he has combined to go 6-0 with a 1.83 ERA this season in 12 starts.

He is the second Richmond pitcher to be named Pitcher of the Week this season. Right-handed pitcher Matt Frisbee won the award on June 2 after heading a combined no-hitter in Harrisburg.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday night at The Diamond. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

