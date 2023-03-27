"Craft Corner" Features Local Breweries; "Sunset Deck" Brings Elevated Experience to Club, Suite Holders

Two new hangouts at Rio Grande Credit Union Field highlight some of the improvements made to Isotopes Park while enhancing cultural connections to our Mariachis Copa de la Diversión identity for the upcoming 2023 season.

"Craft Corner" is a new beer garden, located at the entrance to the berm just behind the right field foul pole and will feature several local breweries. This will be a destination for lovers of local beers which have helped New Mexico become one the country's emerging leaders in the small brewery industry.

In aligning with the local flavor of this area, Craft Corner will also feature an amazing mural created and painted by local 13-year old Hispanic artist Tobi Sanchez under the tutelage of mentor and muralist Francisco Lefebre. Tobi, an Albuquerque-based homeschooled student, has created a unique design blending some iconic New Mexican-inspired imagery and baseball vignettes.

* * *

The "Sunset Deck" is located on the fourth floor and faces the west mesa, featuring the best sunset views anywhere in the city. Guests will be able to enjoy a nice refreshing beverage while watching the sunset on a nightly basis. This area will certainly be a great gathering place for Club Level ticket holders and Suite Holders to hang out, enjoying each other's company and soak in the amazing sunsets that help make New Mexico so unique.

