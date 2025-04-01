Quinton McCracken Returns as Scrappers Manager for 2025

April 1, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce the return of Quinton McCracken to the helm for the 2025 season. Joining McCracken are former Major League relief pitcher, Ron Mahay and former MLB outfielder, Roosevelt Brown.

McCracken was selected in the 25th round in the 1992 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. In the 1997 Major League Baseball expansion draft, McCracken was selected by the expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays as their 2nd pick. McCracken carved out a 12-year career in MLB, recording a career .274 batting average with 359 runs scored, 244 runs batted in, 675 total hits, including 118 doubles, 32 triples, 21 homeruns, and 89 stolen bases. McCracken played a total of 999 games between the Colorado Rockies (1995-97), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998-2000), Minnesota Twins (2001), Arizona Diamondbacks (2002-03), Seattle Mariners (2004), Arizona Diamondbacks (2004-05), and Cincinnati Reds (2006). During his time in MLB, McCracken spent his entire career in the outfield, playing 452 games in center field, 173 in left field and 123 in right field.

McCracken said "My family and I are excited to be returning to Niles for another season. The Scrappers organization and the Mahoning Valley community hold a special place in our hearts as they truly welcomed and embraced us as family last summer. We thoroughly enjoyed the scenic nature of this part of NE Ohio and the deep passion it has for baseball. The 2025 Scrappers baseball staff: Ron, Roosevelt and I look forward to another rewarding season servicing MLB's future major leaguers as we strive to develop championship players both on and off the field of play."

Ron Mahay made his Major League debut in 1997 with the Boston Red Sox and spent two years with them, followed by time with the Oakland Athletics (1999-2000), Florida Marlins (2000), Chicago Cubs (2001-2002), Texas Rangers (2003-2007), Atlanta Braves (2007), Kansas City Royals (2008-2009), and the Minnesota Twins (2009-2010). Throughout his 14 year MLB career, Mahay appeared in 514 games and pitched 568 innings with a win-loss record of 27-12 and an ERA of 3.83. He recorded 470 strikeouts while allowing 266 walks. Mahay will be rejoining the Scrappers as their pitching coach for the 2025 season. Mahay spent time coaching in Mahoning Valley during the 2021, 2022 and 2024 Scrappers seasons.

Roosevelt Brown was drafted out of High School by the Atlanta Braves in 1993. He made his Major League debut in 1999 with the Chicago Cubs and spent 4 years with them. In his 4 seasons with the Cubs, he played 228 games, had 442 AB and recorded a career .251 batting average. His previous coaching experience includes Hitting Coach for the 2009 Mississippi Braves, AA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Additionally, Brown played for the Orix BlueWave in Japan for two seasons in 2003 and 2004.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

