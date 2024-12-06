Quint and Rishy Studer Provide Holiday Surprise to SFOC Employees

BELOIT - Quint and Rishy Studer have provided each full-time and part-time employee of the Studer Family of Companies, Center for Civic Engagement and Studer Community Institute a gift of $1,000 in advance of the holiday season.

"Rishy and I see how inflation impacts individuals and families," said Quint Studer in an accompanying letter sent to staff. "We feel providing each SFOC employee with a gift of $1,000 will be helpful."

In total, the amount provided will eclipse $150,000. The money is a personal gift, will be non-taxable and is not connected to company or individual performance.

The Studer Family of Companies is made up of the Beloit Sky Carp and Pensacola Blue Wahoos minor league baseball teams, the Bodacious retail and restaurant shops,, Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel, Bubba's Sweet Spot, and 5eleven Palafox event center.

In keeping with the organization's stated mission of improving the lives of those in the diverse communities in which they serve, Quint and Rishy Studer have continuously made an effort to support their employees. From a commitment to retain staff during the COVID-19 pandemic to offering regular opportunities for employee feedback, the Studers believe that creating a positive work environment is the best way to succeed in business and in life.

Quint and Rishy Studer purchased the Sky Carp in 2020, and was, along with ABC Supply Co. Owner Diane Hendricks, the reason why Minor League Baseball stayed in Beloit. The Studers have donated significantly to charitable causes in the Stateline Area and to UW-Whitewater, Quint's alma mater.

