Quest for the Shield: TRAILER: San Diego Legion's Journey to An Elusive MLR Title: Now on Prime

January 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce the release on Prime Video of "Quest For The Shield," a documentary that focuses on the @SanDiegoLegion's journey to capture its elusive first MLR title.

A Lane 4 Media Production, "Quest For The Shield" chronicles the franchise's seven-year history in the league, and it culminates a multi-year effort to document every San Diego season - and postseason - through 2023. The documentary details the challenges associated with growing rugby in the U.S., chronicling the launch of MLR, the journey of the Legion and the opportunities and challenges along the way.

Culminating with the Legion's MLR Championship Final appearance in 2023, the feature breaks down each of San Diego's first seven seasons through the lens of its players, coaching staff, and front office. Legion icons, from Ma'a Nonu to Mikey Te'o, all played pivotal roles in building a championship-seeking culture, and "Quest For The Shield" showcases the defining moments of this West Coast side as they seek greatness.

Watch on Prime Video: https://www.primevideo.com/detail/Quest-For-The-Shield/0K7Y1ZHSPZXY9E1NY96U4LHK7P

