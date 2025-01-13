Quest for the Shield Debuts on Prime Video

DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce the release on Prime Video of "Quest For The Shield," a documentary that focuses on the San Diego Legion's journey to capture its elusive first MLR title, as part of the Prime Video Direct content submission portal.

A Lane 4 Media Production, "Quest For The Shield" chronicles the franchise's seven-year history in the league, and it culminates a multi-year effort to document every San Diego season - and postseason - through 2023. The documentary details the challenges associated with growing rugby in the U.S., chronicling the launch of MLR, the journey of the Legion and the opportunities and challenges along the way.

Culminating with the Legion's MLR Championship Final appearance in 2023, the feature breaks down each of San Diego's first seven seasons through the lens of its players, coaching staff, and front office. Legion icons, from Ma'a Nonu to Mikey Te'o, all played pivotal roles in building a championship-seeking culture, and "Quest For The Shield" showcases the defining moments of this West Coast side as they seek greatness.

"As a founding member of Major League Rugby, the San Diego Legion have delivered many of the most memorable moments of our league's history, and the progress the team and MLR have made these past few years is a testament to the passion, dedication and commitment of everyone associated with the franchise," said Justin LePera, director of the documentary. "'Quest For the Shield' chronicles the tumultuous and inspiring journey of the Legion, and we are excited for rugby fans across the country to take a closer look at the winding road toward an MLR title."

The feature can be rented for $5.99 or bought for $19.99 on Prime Video. For more information about "Quest For The Shield," please visit www.QuestForTheShield.com. To access the documentary, visit Prime Video.

