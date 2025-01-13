Seawolves Town Hall January 16

Kirkland, WA - The Seattle Seawolves are excited to invite media and fans to the Seawolves Town Hall on January 16, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moss Bay Hall in Kirkland. This exclusive event promises an unforgettable evening filled with behind-the-scenes insights, fan interaction, and plenty of giveaways and prizes.

Event Details:

Location: Moss Bay Hall, 111 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033

Date & Time: January 16, 2025 | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Why Attend?

- In-Depth Conversation with Coach Allen Clarke: Get a sneak peek into the Seawolves' vision for the 2025 season. Coach Clarke will share his thoughts on team strategies, player development, and what fans can expect from the upcoming year.

- Meet & Greet with the 2025 Roster: Come and connect with the players who will be representing the Seawolves this season. Take photos, get autographs, and learn more about the athletes behind your favorite team.

- Giveaways and Prizes: Enjoy exciting giveaways throughout the event, including exclusive Seawolves merchandise and memorabilia.

- Q&A with Coach Clarke: Have burning questions for Coach Clarke? Submit them in advance to info@seawolves.rugby for a chance to have them answered during the Q&A session.

- Seawolves Spirit: Show your team pride with new 2025 Seawolves gear available for purchase.

This is the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with the Seawolves community, gain exclusive insights into the team's preparations for the season, and enjoy a fun and engaging evening with fellow rugby fans.

Important Note:

Be sure to submit your questions for Coach Clarke by emailing info@seawolves.rugby at least 24 hours before the event.

Don't miss out on this special night! Come for the conversation, stay for the community, and leave with unforgettable memories and Seawolves swag.

