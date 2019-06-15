Quality Start Not Enough to Avoid Third Straight Loss

MODESTO, CA. - Despite a strong outing by Austin Hutchison, the Modesto Nuts fell 3-1 against the Stockton Ports on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Hutchison (L, 2-8) surrendered three hits to the first four Ports (32-34) batters he faced. Austin Beck singled home a run before he scored on Lazaro Armenteros' RBI triple.

Hutchison locked in after that retiring the next nine batters in order. He worked through a bases-loaded jam I the fourth after an error, single and walk. After giving up an infield hit in the fifth, Hutchison retired the final six he faced. Overall he struck out four and walked one.

Mitchell Jordan (W, 5-4) was just a little bit better in his six innings against the Nuts (30-38). The righty allowed a solo home run in the fifth to Ariel Sandoval. That was all as he gave up while having to work around just two hits while striking out five.

Peter Bayer (S, 2/2) stranded two in the eighth before getting by a single in the ninth to notch a four-out save.

In his second appearance in the Mariners' system, Nick Duron worked two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

The Nuts continue their five-game series with the Stockton Ports on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

