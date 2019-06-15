Every Rawhide Batter Reaches Base in 10-5 Victory over the Giants

SAN JOSE, CA-It was a team effort in San Jose, where the Rawhide took game three of the five-game series. Every Rawhide batter reached base and all but two had a base hit.

Rawhide scored first in the top of the second inning when Luis Alejandro Basabe singled and Jake McCarthy scored. Two more baserunners crossed home plate when Jancarlos Cintron singled to right field.

Giants made the score 3-1 in the bottom half of the second when Zander Clarke singled and Courtney Hawkins scored. San Jose kept the scoring going in the third when Peter Maris hit an RBI double. David Villar gave the Giants the 4-3 lead when he singled to center and Hawkins and Maris scored.

L.T. Tolbert singled to center field, which scored Tim Susnara and tied up the game 4-4. The score remained 4-4 until Mark Karaviotis doubled with two outs and drove in Tolbert in the sixth inning. That same inning, Jake McCarthy hit his first homerun of the season with two runners on. The score was 8-4 after the sixth inning, but the Rawhide scored another two in the eighth. Susnara earned his first RBI of the game when he grounded out to second with Basabe on third base. Tolbert drove in the 10th and final run for the Rawhide when he singled to center field and Jorge Perez scored.

San Jose made it interesting in the ninth inning with bases loaded and one out. The Giants did score one off a sacrifice fly by Villar, but they came up short and fell to the Rawhide 10-5.

Matt Mercer pitched the first 2.1 innings for the Rawhide. He gave up four runs off of four hits and five walks. Jayson McKinley pitched 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, which earned him his first win of the season. He pitched a season-high six strikeouts. Mack Lemieux pitched two scoreless innings for Visalia and struck out four while walking one. The fourth and final pitcher of the night for Rawhide was Kyler Stout , who allowed one run to score off two hits and a walk. He did strikeout four in his two innings pitched.

The losing pitcher was Giants' Aaron Phillips . He gave up the lead in the fourth and gave the Rawhide the lead in the sixth. He pitched three innings of relief and gave up a total of five runs off six hits and two walks.

Rawhide improve to 43-21 and Giants fall to 29-38. Rawhide lead the five-game series 2-1. Tomorrow's first pitch is at 6pm in San Jose.

