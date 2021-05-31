Quality Start, Lively Bats Lead Hawks to 10-8 WinÃÂ

Boise, ID - Powered by the bat of Myles Harris, and the arm of Jayce Vancena, the Boise Hawks snapped their four game losing streak with a 10-8 victory over the Grand Junction Rockies in the series finale.

Like so often this season, the opposition struck first, as the Rockies plated a run on a Vinny Esposito sacrifice fly that scored Nate Scantlin.

The score would remain 1-0 until the bottom of the third, where the Hawks used four extra base hits to score four runs.

Batting second in the inning, Myles Harris knocked a double and was followed by the number nine hitter, Hunter Larson, who drove him in with an RBI triple. Larson would come in to score on a Greg White RBI single, and White scored from first on a Christian Funk RBI double. Wladimir Galindo would make it five straight hits with a double to the base of the wall in dead center, scoring Funk and giving the Hawks a 4-1 lead.

Harris would add to the Hawks lead in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot to right field, his second of the season, and second in two days.

After Grand Junction got another in the top of the sixth, the Hawks would respond with three more in the last of the frame on a Myles Miller RBI single, a Cory Meyer hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, and a Harris bases loaded walk. Harris ended the day 3-4 with three RBIs, a home run and a base on balls.

All the offense was more than enough for Boise starter, Jayce Vancena, who went six innings, allowing seven hits, striking out seven and allowing just two runs, both of them earned.

Grand Junction would get two in the top of the eighth and four in the top of the ninth, but Hawks reliever, Luke Dawson, wouldn't allow them to creep any closer, striking out Zane Gelphman swinging to end the ball game.

Boise will have Tuesday off before returning to Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, June 2nd for the first game of a six game home-and-home series with the Missoula PaddleHeads. The first three games will take place in Boise, (all starting at 7:15 P.M.) as the Hawks wrap up a nine game homestand to open the season. Matt Dallas, Jay Baggs, and Eddy Reynoso are the scheduled starters here at home, with Missoula's rotation TBA.

