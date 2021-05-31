Billings Improves to 5-4 on the Season

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs (5-4) win the final game 6-3 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-5) to clinch their first series victory of the season.

For the second straight game, strong pitching put the Mustangs in a good position to win. Cody Hacker in his Billings debut, fired two innings of scoreless baseball. He turned the ball over to Ridge Ackerman who went the next four innings. Ackerman allowed just two runs and struck out two which earned him his first win.

Neil Lang made his Mustangs debut too, completing two innings of one run baseball. Billings closer CJ Gonzales earned his second save of the season by throwing a scoreless ninth.

The Mustangs offense only compiled seven hits which was just enough due to their strong pitching. Chris Eusay blasted a solo-home run off Vibes starter Johny Morell in the second inning to extend the Mustangs lead to 3-0.

In the fifth, back-to-back doubles by Kellerman and Cipriano plated two runs and pushed the Stangs ahead 6-2.

The Vibes scratched two across in the fifth from an Alan Garcia two run double. Garcia finished the series 10-for-25 with five extra base hits including two home runs.

The Mustangs have an off day tomorrow but go back on the road for a three game series against the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday. First pitch is 7:00 P.M with the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

