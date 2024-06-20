Quakes Win on "Kershaw Day"

June 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes got a lift from a sold-out crowd on Wednesday night, as more than 4,800 fans turned out to see Clayton Kershaw, with the Quakes coming out on top of Inland Empire, 6-2, at LoanMart Field.

The future Hall of Famer fired 36 pitches (26 strikes) over three innings of one-run baseball, in his fourth career appearance for Rancho and his first live action since offseason shoulder surgery.

Kershaw gave up a first inning run, as Adrian Placencia tripled and scored on an Anthony Scull sac fly, giving the 66ers a 1-0 lead.

That would be all the 66ers would get against Kershaw, as he'd go on to record five strikeouts, while allowing just one run on two hits over his three innings.

Patrick Copen came on in the fourth behind the Dodgers' rehabber and after working a 1-2-3 inning, saw his offense get busy against 66ers' starter Francis Texido.

Jesus Galiz doubled home Josue De Paula with two outs in the fourth, then scored on an infield single by Jose Meza, giving the Quakes the lead for good at 2-1.

Rancho broke it open in the fifth, scoring four times and chasing Texido (1-5). Logan Wagner and De Paula had RBI hits to highlight the inning, as the Quakes took a 6-1 lead.

Copen (5-2) was dominant over his 4.2 innings, as he allowed just one run on two hits, while striking out six batters in the win.

The Quakes (30-33) will send Carlos Duran to the mound on Thursday night, while Inland Empire will go with Riley Bauman (1-3) in the final game of the first half.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products, $4 domestic drafts and $5 premium drafts. Game time is 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

