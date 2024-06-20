Need For Speed: Grizzlies Sprint Past Ports 3-1 Thanks To Clutch Plays And Exceptional Pitching

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (37-27) dashed past the Stockton Ports (26-37) 3-1 Wednesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 29-10 when scoring first and 24-8 when allowing three runs or fewer. The Grizzlies moved to 72-26 all-time against the Ports (11-3 this season) and won their first two-run affair at home (1-5). Fresno and Stockton will finish the first half tomorrow and start the backend of their 2024 schedules Friday night.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second. Felix Tena led the frame with a triple down the left field line, his third of the season. Tena waltzed home on the next batter when Nick Gile skied a sacrifice fly to right field. Fresno extended their advantage to 3-0 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Stockton lefty Derek Corro hurled a wild pitch, permitting Fadriel Cruz and Caleb Hobson to hurry home. Corro was injured on the Cruz slide, which gave Hobson the opportunity to score. In the top of the sixth, the Ports recorded their first and only run on a Clark Elliott two-out single to center.

Fresno's offense concluded the contest with nine hits and six walks. Eight of the nine batters reached base at least once and the Grizzlies notched one or more hits in every inning. Brad Cumbest roped a triple for his first Fresno hit and Hobson found his way on three times, which included a hustle double. Hobson (20) and Braylen Wimmer (10) each swiped a base in the win. Stockton's lineup tallied four hits and worked seven walks. Dereck Salom (2) and Elvis Rijo (1) yielded three of the four hits at the bottom of the order. Myles Naylor mustered another two free passes, giving him four walks in the series.

Grizzlies' southpaw Kannon Handy was dominant in his first start of the season. Handy dazzled for four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while whiffing a pair of batters. Tyler Hoffman (1-0) picked up the victory after one and two-thirds frames. Hoffman logged three walks and punched out one Ports' hitter. Brady Hill grabbed his second hold of the year after striking out three in one and one-third innings. Hill fanned back-to-back batters to end the seventh. Sam Weatherly fastened his fifth save of the 2024 campaign after two clean frames.

Ports' starter Corey Avant (2-3) suffered the setback after four innings of three-run ball. Two of those runs were unearned as the Stockton defense wasted some chances to get out of the inning. Corro and TJ Czyz combined for four spotless frames, punching out eight. The Ports' bullpen has chucked 11 consecutive shutout innings in the series. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (1-3, 2B, R, 2 BB, SB)

- RF Felix Tena (2-4, 3B, R, CS)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- Ports Bullpen (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K)

- LF Clark Elliott (1-3, RBI, BB)

- 3B Dereck Salom (2-4)

On Deck:

Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Jefferson Jean (0-4, 6.55) vs. Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-4, 4.65)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies' OF Felix Tena has reached base safely in 23 straight games from May 18-June 19 and has at least one hit in 22 of those 23 contests (12-game hit streak and 10-game hit streak). Tena is 29-for-89 (.326) with one homer, three triples, seven doubles, 15 RBI, nine runs, five walks, four hit-by-pitches and two stolen bases in that span.

