Quakes Streak Snapped

Lake Elsinore, CA - Thursday night was the Storm's turn to come from behind, as they rallied from an early four-run deficit, scoring the game's final five runs on their way to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Quakes at The Diamond.

Max Ferguson's walk-off single plated Justin Farmer with the game-winning run, as the Storm snapped Rancho's four-game winning streak and reclaimed a one-game lead over the Quakes at the top of the South Division Standings.

Rancho built an early 4-0 lead for starter Edgardo Henriquez, who enjoyed his finest professional outing. Henriquez faced one over the minimum, giving up just one hit, while striking out six over four innings of work.

The Storm went to work immediately after Henriquez exited though, as Carlos Luis crushed a two-run homer off of Huei-Sheng Lin, making it 4-2 in the fifth. The Storm tied it with two more off of Lin in the seventh, setting up another late finish.

The Quakes, who had won each of the last two games in their final at-bats, wouldn't be as fortunate on Thursday, as they had the go-ahead runs at second and third with no outs, but failed to score.

Kelvin Bautista (0-1), who got out of an inherited jam in the seventh and pitched a scoreless eighth, pitched well, but gave up the game-winner to Ferguson.

The Quakes (15-9) will send Jerming Rosario (0-2) to the hill against Garrett Hawkins (1-0) on Friday night at 7:05pm.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game set against Stockton. Tuesday the 10th will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11:00am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

