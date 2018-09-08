Quakes One Win Away from Championship Series, Home Saturday

September 8, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - An Omar Estevez home run in the sixth inning proved to be the only run in Friday's game at LoanMart Field, as the Quakes took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five with a 1-0 victory over the Lancaster JetHawks.

Estevez finished with two of Rancho's five hits, including a 390-foot homer to left field off Lancaster starter Matt Dennis, breaking a scoreless tie in the sixth.

?A combination of five Rancho Cucamonga pitchers held Lancaster to just two hits over nine innings. The Quakes have now allowed just two hits over 13 straight scoreless innings in the series.

Dodgers' rehabber Dennis Santana fired a scoreless first inning, before eventual winner Edwin Uceta came on in the second and proceeded to toss 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. Austin Hamilton got the final out of the seventh with two men aboard before Yimi Garcia and Dan Jagiello each tossed a 1-2-3 frame to finish it off.

Uceta (1-0) got the win, scattering two hits and two walks, while striking out three in his best start as a Quake.

On Saturday, Rancho will try to move on to the California League Championship Series for the first time since they won it all in 2015. Max Gamboa (4-2) will throw for Rancho, while Lancaster will send Logan Longwith (4-6) to the hill, trying to stave off elimination.

Game time on Saturday is 7:05pm and tickets are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.