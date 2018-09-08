JetHawks Shut Out, Quakes Take Series Lead

September 8, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The JetHawks got great pitching, but it was not enough Friday night in a 1-0 loss to Rancho Cucamonga at LoanMart Field. With the shutout loss, the JetHawks trail the best-of-five South Division finals, 2-1, and need a win Saturday to keep their season alive.

Matt Dennis (0-1) took the loss despite a stellar start. The righty gave up just a run in six innings of work, but that run was the difference. Omar Estevez led off the sixth inning with a solo home run for Rancho Cucamonga.

That was the only run of the game. Ben Bowden followed Dennis with a pair of perfect innings. The lefty has not allowed a run in 3.2 innings of work for Lancaster this postseason.

The JetHawks were held to two hits and four walks on offense Friday. Tyler Nevin led off the fourth inning with a single, but Lancaster's best chance came in the seventh. Willie Abreu singled to put two men on base. In his only at-bat of the game, Luis Castro grounded out. Lancaster had just two at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Edwin Uceta (1-0) earned the win, allowing just those two hits in 5.2 innings. He entered in the second inning after a rehab start from Dennis Santana.

Going back to the regular season, the JetHawks have dropped ten games in a row on the road and 14 of their last 15. Lancaster needs a win Saturday night in Rancho Cucamonga to avoid elimination.

Game four in the best-of-five South Division Finals is Saturday Night. Logan Longwith takes the hill for Lancaster against Rancho's Max Gamboa. First pitch from LoanMart Field is 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.