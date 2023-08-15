Quakes Keep It Rollin' Over Rawhide

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes got a big night from Thayron Liranzo and moved their win streak to three straight, as they prevailed at Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday night, with a 5-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide.

Liranzo cracked his league-leading 20th of the year and also doubled twice, collecting three of Rancho's seven hits and finishing with a game-high three RBIs.

His two-run double highlighted a four-run first, as the Quakes jumped to an early 4-0 lead.

Rancho starter Roque Gutierrez was strong over four innings, but did give up an unearned run in the first, as Visalia made it a 4-1 game.

Liranzo answered in the second, as he smashed his 20th homer of the year to right field, making it 5-1.

The Rawhide got single runs in the fifth and eighth, respectively, making it a 5-3 game.

Madison Jeffrey worked around a walk in the ninth to record his team-best 10th save of the year.

Kelvin Bautista (3-1) was credited with the win, as he fired two scoreless innings of relief.

Rancho (18-24, 58-51) will send Christian Romero (5-1) to the mound on Wednesday night at 6:30pm, while Ricardo Yan (1-9) will throw for the Rawhide.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 22, taking on Lake Elsinore in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to our website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

