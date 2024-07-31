Quakes Fall Late to Giants on Tuesday

San Bernardino, CA - The San Jose Giants scored some late runs to overcome an eighth-inning deficit, on their way to a 3-2 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

A two-run, two-out single off the bat of Bo Davidson was the difference in the game, as the Giants snapped Rancho's three-game winning streak, while ending their own three-game losing streak.

Rancho broke the pitcher's duel in the fifth, when Kendall George's third hit of the night plated a pair of runs, giving the Quakes a 2-0 lead on San Jose starter Dylan Carmouche.

San Jose was blanked for the first four innings by starter Christian Zazueta, then by Noah Ruen for two more. In the seventh, the Giants got to Joseilyn Gonzalez for a run on Jack Payton's two-out single, making it 2-1.

Gonzalez (3-1) then walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth and was eventually removed after loading the bases with two outs. Christian Ruebeck came on and gave up the eventual game-winner to Davidson, a two-run single that made it 3-2.

The Quakes couldn't get anything started against the San Jose bullpen, as Ryan Vanderhei (2-1) worked three hitless innings, before Junior Flores tossed a scoreless ninth, leaving the tying run on base.

Rancho (18-13, 48-47) will send Alex Makarewich to the mound on Wednesday in game two of the series, while San Jose will counter with Josh Bostick (0-7) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday night is Raising Cane's Bark at the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

