Eight-run 2nd surges Grizzlies past Storm 10-5

July 31, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rockies' rehabber Nolan Jones crushes 2-run homer in 2nd; Andy Perez (2-run) and Darius Perry (solo) also go deep in win; Bryan Mena tosses 3 perfect innings in debut Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-19, 50-46) trampled the Lake Elsinore Storm (18-13, 50-45) 10-5 Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno halted both their three-game home losing skid and Lake Elsinore's five-game winning streak in the series opener. For the third time in four contests, the Grizzlies scored double-digit runs (10, twice and 16) and hits (14, twice and 22). Every Fresno batter (10) enjoyed a hit and four players recorded two or more RBI.

The Grizzlies roared in front with an eight-run bottom of the second. 11 batters came to the plate in the second-highest scoring inning for Fresno this season (9-run 3rd, April 9 vs. Inland Empire). Brad Cumbest started the fun with a sacrifice fly to deep right field. Then, Darius Perry made it 2-0 with a single to shallow right. Caleb Hobson extended the lead to 4-0 after roping a two-run single to left field. Next, Rockies rehabber Nolan Jones clobbered a two-run homer to right-center field, his second plate appearance with the squad. Just two batters later, Andy Perez launched a two-run clout over the manual scoreboard in right-center. Perez's ninth longball of the 2024 campaign lengthened the advantage to 8-0.

The Storm didn't go down without a fight, plating four runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth. Jose Sanabria lined a double to right, adding Braedon Karpathios. Kaden Hollow mustered a groundout to second, cutting the deficit to six. Then, Sanabria waltzed home on a Leodalis De Vries RBI triple to center field. Finally, De Vries sauntered to the plate after an Ethan Long RBI single to left. In the sixth, Sanabria notched his second RBI with a single to right.

Fresno expanded their lead to 10-5 with a run in the seventh and another in the eighth. Felix Tena swatted a single to left, yielding Braylen Wimmer. Perry scolded a solo shot to left field, his third wallop of the year. Overall, the Grizzlies logged three taters and a trio of doubles among their 14 hits. The six extra-base hits were the most for Fresno in a game this season. Jason Hinchman stretched his hit streak to a season-best seven games with a single hit again (7-for-25).

Grizzlies' righty Bryan Mena was unbelievable in his Growlifornia debut. Mena hurled three perfect innings, striking out four. Ismael Luciano also made his Fresno debut, lasting one and two-thirds frames. Austin Becker (1-0) was awarded the win after one and one-third innings of work. Jake Madden (hold, 1) was elite for two scoreless frames, engraving five ground balls. Sam Weatherly fanned a pair of batters in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Storm' southpaw Luis Gutierrez (1-2) suffered the loss after permitting seven runs in the second inning. Gutierrez was pulled after one and two-thirds frames. Will Varmette punched out six over seven outs, giving up just the Perez dinger. Luis German and Miguel Valdez blanketed the final four innings for Lake Elsinore. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- C Darius Perry (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Nolan Jones (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 3B Jose Sanabria (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB)

- RHP Will Varmette (2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- SS Leodalis De Vries (1-4, 3B, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Lake Elsinore Storm at Fresno Grizzlies

Lake Elsinore RHP Jose Luis Reyes (4-6, 6.92) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-4, 4.20)

On That Fres-Note:

NOJO IN FRESNO FOR MLB REHAB

The Colorado Rockies have sent outfielder Nolan Jones to the Grizzlies for a rehab assignment (lower back strain, 10-Day IL). This is the second time this season that Fresno will be graced with a rehabber from Colorado. RHP Germán Márquez started for Fresno on June 16 versus Rancho Cucamonga. Jones enters his ninth professional season and his second with the Rockies. He was dealt to Colorado from the Cleveland Guardians on November 15, 2022 for former Grizzlies INF Juan Brito. In 2023, Jones finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting after becoming the first rookie in Major League history to have at least 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 19 outfield assists in a season. Jones led the Majors with 19 outfield assists in 93 games in 2023, a franchise record surpassing Dante Bichette's 17 assists in 144 games in 1999. Welcome to Growlifornia Nolan Jones!

