Quakes Eliminate 66ers, Will Face Lancaster in Playoffs

September 2, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes booked their playoff date with the Lancaster JetHawks on Saturday night, destroying the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 16-2 in front of a sold-out crowd at LoanMart Field.

The Inland Empire loss gives Lancaster the second best overall record in the South Division, clinching a playoff spot for the JetHawks and setting up game one of the South Division Finals in Lancaster on Wednesday night in Lancaster.

Jared Walker hit a grand slam as part of a six-run first inning against Inland Empire starter Simon Mathews (4-7).

Quakes' starter Isaac Anderson (10-6) held the 66ers to just one earned run on four hits over five frames, while fanning eight batter to become Rancho's only 10-game winner this year.

?The Quakes stock-piled runs with four in the third and five more in the fourth to take a 15-2 lead after just four frames.

?Sven Schueller and Dan Jagiello combined for four scoreless innings out of the pen to finish it off.

The Quakes (85-53, 50-18) will send Max Gamboa (3-2) to the mound on Sunday at 2:05pm, as he takes on Travis Herrin (0-1) in the third game of the series.

The Quakes will become Los Temblores as part of Copa de la Diversion on Sunday afternoon, thanks in part to Que Buena! Kids will also run the bases after the game, thanks to Smile Generation. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com.

