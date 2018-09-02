Grand Slam Ends Postseason Bid

San Jose, CA. - After holding a five-run lead in the fourth and a three-run lead in the ninth, the Modesto Nuts lost 9-8 on a walk-off grand slam to the San Jose Giants on Saturday night at Municipal Stadium to end their bid for the postseason.

With the loss, the Nuts (61-78; 31-37) are officially eliminated from the postseason race with two games to go in the 2018 regular season.

After the Nuts missed an opportunity to add to their lead in the eighth, the Giants (58-80; 24-44) stranded the tying run at third after a leadoff triple in the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth the Nuts loaded the bases with two outs against Giants reliever Frank Rubio (W, 2-2). Luis Liberato drilled a two-run single into center to give the Nuts a three-run advantage into the bottom of the ninth.

Anthony McIver (L, 0-5) was given the save opportunity in the ninth inning. He induced a fly out to start the frame before Jalen Miller doubled. McIver struck out Heath Quinn and worked a two-strike count against Bryce Johnson. Johnson hit a sharp groundball to third that Louis Boyd snagged with a dive but his throw to first was late.

Kelvin Beltre worked a full count but was walked to load the bases, bringing Johneshwy Fargas to the plate as the potential winning run. Fargas took the 1-2 pitch and tucked it down the left-field line just inside the foul pole for a walk-off grand slam to eliminate the Nuts from playoff contention.

The Nuts have two games left in the regular season. Sunday's contest starts at 1:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 12:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

