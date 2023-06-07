Quakes Drop Series-Opener in Modesto

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts sent Rancho Cucamonga to their third straight loss, routing the Quakes on Tuesday night by a final of 10-3 at John Thurman Field.

Despite the loss on the first game of their 12-game north road trip, Rancho's lead in the South Division remains at 4.5 games over the second-place Storm, who dropped their series-opener in Fresno on Tuesday.

Quakes' starter Peter Heubeck (0-4) gave up two in the second and two in the third, as the Quakes never recovered.

Rancho scored the game's next three runs, but left the bases loaded in a pivotal sixth inning.

Modesto got a run in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-3, then scored four in the seventh against Sauryn Lao to put it away.

Rancho (32-20) will send Gabe Emmett (4-1) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on right-hander Shaddon Peavyhouse (4-2) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

