Quakes Cannot Keep Pace with Ports, Drop Series Finale in Stockton

Published on May 31, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, Calif - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (28-23) could not swing the momentum away from the Stockton Ports (21-30) on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark as they fell to an 8-6 defeat to close out their six-game series.

After a pair of scoreless frames to open the contest, Kevyn Castillo put the Quakes in front in the top of the third. He launched a two-run home run to cash in a two-out Hayden Alvarez walk, establishing a 2-0 lead.

However, over their next two turns at bat, the Ports eliminated the early threat. Bryan Arendt launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third, and one frame later, a Gavin Turley three-run blast alongside a Shotaro Morii RBI single flipped the game on its head, firing Stockton ahead 5-2.

Gabriel Davalillo promptly cut into Rancho Cucamonga's newfound deficit, hammering an opposite field solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Ports canceled it out the very next inning. Morii and Arendt combined on a double steal of home, restoring the Stockton advantage to three at 6-3.

Kendrey Maduro led the Quakes back on the comeback trail in the top of the eighth, sending a solo home run to pull back within two runs. But, once again, the Ports found a way to neutralize the Rancho Cucamonga threat. Cesar Gonzalez snuck a two-run base hit through the middle of the infield in the Stockton half of the frame, taking an 8-4 edge into the final inning.

Down to their final three outs, the Quakes had one more rally left in them. Slate Alford drew a walk, and Linares laced a single, placing runners on first and second base. A balk advanced them both by 90 feet, allowing Alvarez to plate them on a two-run single of his home, slashing Stockton's lead in half and sending the tying run into the batter's box with two outs to spare.

Nevertheless, Rancho Cucamonga did not have another big hit left in them, and the Ports secured the final two outs to nail down the win.

Following a day off on Monday, the Quakes return to Morongo Field on Tuesday, June 2nd to begin a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide. Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday welcomes the fans back to the ballpark, and they can redeem proof of recycling of 10 or more bottles for up to four tickets.







California League Stories from May 31, 2026

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