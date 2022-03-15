Quakes 2022 Coaching Staff Announced

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - With John Shoemaker slated to return as manager for his second season in Rancho Cucamonga, the Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed the entire coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.

Shoemaker's staff will have but just one returning member, as former Dodgers' hurler Ramon Troncoso comes back to Rancho for his second straight year. Troncoso pitched in parts of five big-league seasons, appearing in a total of 204 games, 175 with the Dodgers.

Troncoso will share duties with fellow pitching coach Durin O'Linger, who joins the Quakes for his first season and third overall in the Dodgers' organization. O'Linger was signed by Boston in 2017, as an undrafted free agent out of Davidson. He pitched in 35 career minor league games.

The bench coach will be former big-leaguer Daniel Nava, who comes to Rancho for his first season with the Dodgers. Nava appeared in 589 games over parts of seven seasons, playing for five different teams, including the 2013 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox.

The hitting coach will be putting on a Quakes' uniform for the second time in his career, as former slugger O'Koyea Dickson returns to Rancho Cucamonga. Dickson played in 122 games for the Quakes back in 2013, where he blasted 15 home runs and knocked in 88, while batting .280. The former 12th-round pick out of Sonoma State reached the major leagues in 2017, appearing in seven games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Francisco native collected his first and only big-league hit on September 23rd at Dodgers Stadium, against Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants.

Joining the Quakes for their first year in Rancho Cucamonga, respectively, are performance coach Taylor Miller, athletic trainer Ikuo Kato and video associate Garrett Gastfield.

The Quakes' home opener at LoanMart Field will be Tuesday, April 12th, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers. Tickets are now on sale at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

