Quad City Storm Releases New Logo

July 18, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





The Quad City Storm unveiled their new logo at the AMp Up Chamber of Commerce Breakfast this morning at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The new logo features a familiar look our hockey fans have come to adore but the biggest addition is the hockey playing tornado. Tristan Tapscott, Director of Fan Experience, said, "It is dynamic and has that energy to it that reflect everything we are about." "I think our fans will love it," he added.

Tickets can be purchased by calling our office at 309-277-1364. Quad City Storm office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00am-6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-12:00 Noon.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.