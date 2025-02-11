Quad City Steamwheelers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Keyvan Rudd for 2025

February 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers have re-signed wide receiver Keyvan Rudd for the 2025 season.

Entering his seventh IFL season, Rudd has been a dominant offensive force, totaling over 3,700 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns, along with 316 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores. His standout rookie campaign in 2019 earned him All-IFL First Team honors.

