Quad City Steamwheelers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Keyvan Rudd for 2025
February 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Quad City Steamwheelers News Release
The Quad City Steamwheelers have re-signed wide receiver Keyvan Rudd for the 2025 season.
Entering his seventh IFL season, Rudd has been a dominant offensive force, totaling over 3,700 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns, along with 316 rushing yards and 17 rushing scores. His standout rookie campaign in 2019 earned him All-IFL First Team honors.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from February 11, 2025
- Quad City Steamwheelers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Keyvan Rudd for 2025 - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Harry Ballard III - Green Bay Blizzard
- Panthers Sign Defensive Back Shamar Moreland - Bay Area Panthers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Steamwheelers Stories
- Quad City Steamwheelers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Keyvan Rudd for 2025
- Steamwheelers Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day
- Steamwheelers Showcase Tryouts Set for March 1st
- Steamwheelers Sign All-IFL Kicker Kyle Kaplan for 2025 Season
- Steamwheelers Sign Chima Dunga for 2025 Season