Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Harry Ballard III

February 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed WR Harry Ballard III for the 2025 season.

Harry Ballard III (6-3, 205) rejoins Green Bay for his second season in the IFL. The St. Louis, Missouri native is a late re-sign for the Blizzard, as Training Camp is only a few weeks away. The NFL season may be over, but football fever remains strong in the Green Bay area.

Ballard III started his collegiate career at Jones County Community College in 2017, appearing in ten games for the Bobcats in 2017. He transferred to the University of Missouri for the following season. Then, in 2019, Ballard III went to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and became a Second Team All-SWAC wide receiver for his 75 catches, 1,251 yards, and 13 touchdowns season. After an accomplished year, the Golden Lion moved to the University of Nevada, where he appeared in nine games in 2021.

After some time playing professional football overseas, Harry Ballard III returned to the United States for his rookie season of indoor football with the Green Bay Blizzard in 2024. He played 14 games and recorded 50 receptions, 681 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Many Blizzard fans will remember his appearance at the number one spot on SportsCenter Top 10 for a one-handed diving touchdown catch when the team hosted the Iowa Barnstormers on April 29, 2024.

Training Camp begins in early March for the Green Bay Blizzard. Returning players, including Ballard III, want to pick up where they left off. At this time, four receivers and two quarterbacks are returning on offense. With those players and the addition of new players and incoming coach Marquel Willis, chemistry could build quickly for the team. This could be key for a team after a record-breaking season that may set expectations high. While anticipation for the season builds, Ballard III reassures everyone by saying he and the team are "not done yet."

