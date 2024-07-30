PWHL Toronto Names Jim Midgley to Assistant Coaching Staff

July 30, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today that Jim Midgley has joined the team as an assistant coach.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Jim to our organization. Jim brings 20-plus years of coaching experience, a wealth of knowledge and a passion for teaching the game," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "He brings a contagious energy that has a positive impact on the teams he works with both on and off the ice. We are excited to add Jim to our organization and look forward to kick-starting season two."

Midgley joins PWHL Toronto after spending last season as head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL, his second stint with the team. He had previously served as head coach during the 2017-18 season and, before the promotion, was an assistant coach for the Mooseheads from 2011 to 2017. Halifax won the Memorial Cup in 2013. Prior to re-joining Halifax, Midgley was a member of the New York Rangers bench staff as an assistant coach from 2021-23

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to become part of the PWHL Toronto coaching staff," Midgley shared. "It will be an immense privilege to witness these athletes make history in the hockey industry and pioneer opportunities for future female athletes."

Midgley also spent time as a scout with the Philadelphia Flyers and served as an assistant coach with the DEL's Iserlohn Roosters, the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs, and U Sports' Acadia University. Internationally, he served as an assistant coach for Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship and as a video coach at the 2016 IIHF Ice Hockey Men's U18 World Championship.

As a player, Midgley, from Townsend, ON, featured as a forward for the OHL's North Bay Centennials and Belleville Bulls before joining the St. Mary's University Huskies. He played one season with the Central Hockey League's Fort Worth Brahmas before transitioning to coaching.

