PVF Player Signing Period to Open on June 30

June 25, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Pro Volleyball Federation will begin its player signing period ahead of the 2025 season on Sunday, June 30. All players in the league are currently free agents and can sign either one or two-year deals.

The league's negotiation period began on June 1, allowing teams and players to interact prior to the signing period opening. The Orlando Valkyries and Head Coach Amy Pauly have been in discussions with numerous players to begin finalizing contracts at the start of the signing period. The club will announce their first signed player the week of July 1, and fans can expect player announcements throughout the summer as the roster fills out ahead of the league's second season.

"We are excited to start signing players for the 2025 season with the goal to help us win more games and make a run for the playoffs," said George Manias, President and CEO of the Valkyries. "We have a long offseason ahead of us and we will focus our time on finding the right players to help us achieve our goal and compete for a championship."

