Bethania De La Cruz to Compete in 2024 NORCECA Women's Final Six

OMAHA, NEB. - Omaha Supernovas star server and outside hitter Bethania de la Cruz is set to compete for her home nation of the Dominican Republic for the 2024 NORCECA Women's Final Six Tournament. The four-day tournament is set to take place in de la Cruz's hometown of Santo Domingo from June 26 through June 30.

The NORCECA Women's Final Six Tournament is a competition that is part of the qualification process for the 2025 NORCECA Women's Pan American Cup and the 2025 NORCECA Women's Continental Championship.

De la Cruz will be a part of a Dominican Republic team that looks to win the event for the third time in the four years of the tournament's existence. The D.R. won the gold medal in the first two editions that took place in 2021 and 2022. After finishing runner-up in 2022, team U.S.A. came away with the gold in 2023. The U.S. and Dominican Republic are the only two teams to finish with a medal in each year of the tournament.

The six competing teams are divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals scheduled for June 29. Pool A consists of Canada, Mexico and the United States. Pool B includes Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

De la Cruz was a key factor in helping lead the Supernovas to the first-ever PVF Championship, which they won by sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on May 18. De la Cruz was the league's inaugural Server of the Year after leading the PVF with 35 aces. The two-time Olympian also averaged 3.23 kills and 2.70 digs per set in 26 matches played.

