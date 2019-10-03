Public Invited to Halloween with the Hooks on October 24

CORPUS CHRISTI - Get into the spooky spirit by attending the sixth annual Halloween with the Hooks, presented by H-E-B, on Thursday, October 24 at Whataburger Field from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Trick-or-treaters can enjoy candy stops around the stadium concourse. The festivities also include hayrides on the field, activity tables, a costume contest, a pumpkin patch photo opportunity, a "photo BOOth," inflatables and carnival games. Halloween-themed movies will be played on the video board throughout the evening.

Attending guests are encouraged to donate a canned food item for the Coastal Bend Food Bank, which has received more than 400 pounds of food in past years.

Ballpark food, soda and beer will be available for purchase.

To volunteer or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Courtney Merritt via email (cmerritt@cchooks.com) or by phone at 361-561-HOOK.

