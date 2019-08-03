Prowlers Welcome Back Lozen, Kovar & Lozen, P.C

August 3, 2019





Port Huron, MI- The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce that we have renewed our partnership with Lozen, Kovar & Lozen, P.C for the 2019-20 season. Lozen, Kovar & Lozen has worked with the Prowlers for a number of years now. They have been a tremendous help in assisting the Prowlers in drafting up contracts, player immigration and any other legal needs. "They are great to work with! Everyone on staff there is friendly and easy to work with. We are excited, and love having them on board once again," Pace said. If you ever need legal help in business, as a family or individually reach out to Lozen, Kovar & Lozen P.C.

Lozen & Kovar, P.C. provides a full range of legal services to businesses, families and individuals through its Port Huron, Michigan office. The firm has strong ties to its local communities and a strong presence in Michigan's Thumb area. It also represents numerous national and international corporations in local, regional and statewide matters.

The Firm's founder has the highest rating recognized by the most widely known peer review rating service for adherence to professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability, diligence and the discharge of professional responsibilities and has been recognized as a Michigan Environmental Law "Super Lawyer" in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012. He also was recognized in the New York Times as one of the Top Attorneys in Michigan by peer recognition and professional achievement, and has an "Superb" rating of 10.0 out of 10 from AVVO (See, http://www.avvo.com/attorneys/48060-mi-timothy-lozen-749482.html ).

They believe our clients deserve timely, cost effective, quality service from their attorneys and strive to tailor our services to the unique needs of our clients. Our goal is to provide quality personalized service in a cost effective manner emphasizing planning and prevention to avoid unnecessary legal expense, while maintaining the capability for aggressive advocacy when necessary.

