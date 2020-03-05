Prowlers Weekend Preview

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (25-14-4-0) will be traveling to Watertown, New York, for the final time this season, as they take on the Watertown Wolves (22-18-3-2). The last time these two teams met was the second weekend of the season back in November.

Game Storylines - These two teams find themselves in similar positions, albeit in opposite divisions. Both teams are jockeying for home ice advantage come playoff time. Port Huron currently sits in second place in the FPHL West Division, seven points ahead of the Danville Dashers in the race for second place.

Meanwhile, in the East Division, Watertown is trailing in-state rival Elmira for second place, currently sitting 13 points off the pace.

Scouting the Wolves - The Wolves have a three headed monster atop their stat sheet. Ryan Marker, Deric Boudreau, and Kyle Powell all are north of 60 points this year for the Wolves. Joseph Deveny and Dominik Bogdziul are both over a point per game as well.

Last Time Out - The Prowlers are coming off of a successful week. Knocking off the Battle Creek Rumble Bees last Wednesday, then sweeping the Mentor Ice Breakers during the weekend.

Watertown split a pair of games with the Carolina Thunderbirds, winning Friday's contest in overtime, before falling on Saturday 9-6.

Getting the Call! - Matt Robertson was called up on January 1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen. For his efforts during the month of December, Matt Robertson was named FPHL Player of the Month. Matt Stoia and David Nippard have both earned calls to the SPHL. Stoia was called up to the Evansville Thunderbolts, while Nippard was called to Huntsville.

The Calvary is Coming - With the FPHL trade deadline passing on Monday, the Prowlers were very active on the market. The Prowlers kicked things off with trading Austin Weber and Cody Oakes to the Mentor Ice Breakers in return for Steve Fowler.

Port Huron then followed it up by trading for the rights to Sam Williams in exchange for Cage Cetrone and Zach Hartig.

The cherry on top for the Prowlers was getting the news that Bobby Sokol had been returned from the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL.

Tending the Twine - The Port Huron Prowlers currently have a trio of netminders that can play any night. Corey Simons has a 9-5 record this season, while bolstering a 2.97 goals against average. Chris Paulin leads Port Huron in wins this year with 13. Paulin has recorded a pair of shutouts on the season. Blake Scott rounds out the trio, between his stint in Watertown and his record with the Prowlers, Scott finds himself at a perfect 10-0 in the 2019-20 campaign.

Jeremy Pominville will likely be in net for the Wolves. He holds a record of 16-4-0-2 during the 2019-2020 campaign.

Season Series - The Prowlers and Wolves have only met once this season, that was all the way back in the first days of November. Watertown took both of those games in regulation.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during the November 23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 133 goals, while assisting 186 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - The Prowlers are 10-9-4-0 when outside of the Blue Water area. While on home ice Port Huron is 15-5-0-0. Watertown has notched 15 of their 25 wins while on home ice.

