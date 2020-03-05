Enforcers Continue Streaking, Roll Over Ice Breakers 4-1

March 5, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Enforcers came into Thursday night riding a 7 game winning streak looking to continue rolling and push themselves closer to first place on a night where they were the only game in town. Mentor was making their first trip to Elmira on the season and their first after a very active trade deadline.

The first period got off to a slow start as despite these two teams having met just a couple of weeks ago, neither side looked ready to dive into the action. Elmira struck first as after the two teams swapped power players to no one's advantage the Enforcers got one more chance, this time 4 on 3, and Tyler Gjurich went bar-down over Kent Nusbaum's left shoulder with 19 seconds to go to give Elmira the 1-0 lead.

Glen Patterson had a second period to remember as he found the back of the net twice, both times on the power play. Just 1:44 into the second period off a face-off to kick off the power play Stepan Timofeyev ripped a shot from the point that deflected off Nusbaum and Patterson pushed it home. At 16:19 of the same period Patterson found the net again as he dipped his shoulder and deked Nusbaum into moving across the crease opening up the five hole and pushing the puck through again for his second of the night.

The final period got underway with the Enforcers jumping all over Mentor again as former Ice Breaker Mark Essery scored on his former team to give the Enforcers a 4-0 lead. The Ice Breakers were able to respond as Joe Molfetta scored his first professional goal for Mentor at 2:02 of the third, but that was all the Ice Breakers could muster despite putting up 32 shots on Joe Young.

Young stopped 31 of 32 earning himself his 11th win of the season.

The Enforcers are right back to action tomorrow night at 7:05 pm against the Mentor Ice Breakers. Don't forget to get your tickets early by calling 607-734-PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.