Prowlers vs. Thunderbirds Weekend Preview

February 17, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Prowlers will be taking on the Carolina Thunderbirds in a three-game weekend set starting at 7 pm on Friday. This past weekend, the Thunderbirds were able to win both legs of the home and home. The Prowlers need a strong bounce back this weekend before they go on their second bye week of the season.

A new addition to the Prowlers this weekend will be forward Dakota Ulmer. The Prowlers signed Ulmer in the offseason, but he has been in the SPHL with Vermillion County. In 26 games with the Bobcats, he recorded ten points.

If you watched the games this past weekend, you saw new defenseman, Mike Winn, make his Prowlers debut. Winn will provide a calming presence on the defense.

Players to watch this weekend are Mike Moroso and Steven Fowler. They have played excellently with one another since becoming line partners and have recorded a point in every game they've played together. Stavros Soilis comes into Friday night's game riding a four-game point streak.

Saturday night will be a special night as the Prowlers will be wearing pink jerseys for breast cancer awareness. The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with all proceeds going to the Taking A Shot at Breast Cancer organization.

If you are interested in going to the games this weekend, Prowlers nation, you can use the link on our website or contact the McMorran Box Office at (810) 985-6166.

