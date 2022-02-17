FPHL Announces 2022 Commissioner's Cup Playoff Format

Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) has announced it's 2022 Commissioner's Cup playoff format today. Six teams will qualify for the postseason to vie for the championship.

Upon conclusion of the regular season, the top two teams in the standings will receive a bye to the semifinal round. The four teams seeded 3-6 will enter round one of the competition, with the team seeded third selecting their opponent for a best-of-3 series. The remaining two teams will be paired together in the other half of the round.

The first round of playoffs will be best-of-3 series, with the lower seeded team in each pairing hosting game 1, and game 2 (and 3, if necessary) being held at the higher seeded team's arena.

The semifinal round will see the two winners of the first round and the top two teams by standings perform the same routine to determine pairing, where the team seeded #1 will have the option to select their opponent while the other two teams are paired together in the other semifinal. As with the previous round, the semifinal round is also a best-of-3 series.

The final two teams to remain will play in the Commissioner's Cup finals. Due to the potential of long travel and ice availability, the Board of Governors, FPHL staff, and teams involved in the final will arrange the final series in either a best-of-5 or best-of-3 format with the cadence of games being dictated by the individual circumstances of each team.

The FPHL's regular season ends on Saturday, April 16th, with the following weekend being slated for the first round's best-of-3 series'.

