Prowlers Sweep Dashers, Make It Six Wins in a Row

The Port Huron Prowlers just keep winning.

A pair of wins on Friday and Saturday over the Danville Dashers brought Port Huron's win streak up to six, which is their longest streak of the season.

The streak was in jeopardy Friday, as the Prowlers found themselves in a 3-1 deficit late in the second period.

Zach Zulkanycz scored on the power play right before the horn sounded on the second period, to bring the Prowlers within a goal.

Then, just over six minutes into the third period, leading goal scorer Matt Robertson tied the game up off of a pass from Matt Stoia.

The game would remain tied after 60 minutes of play, but after Danville's Ben Boukal took a hooking penalty, Austin Fetterly would score his fourth goal in as many games, and give the Prowlers the win.

The second game of the weekend series saw Danville score first, when Alex Pommerville beat Chris Paulin to give the Dashers a first period lead.

A pair of goals from Matt Graham put the Prowlers back on top, less than a minute into the second period.

After a Danville goal to knot the game at two, Dave Nippard would net his first goal of the season to put the Prowlers up permanently.

Dalton Jay and Matt Stoia would each net a goal in the third period, and the Prowlers would take game two 5-3.

"When we come in here and win it means extra," said a very happy Joe Pace "Right now the way we sit in the standings these points meant extra."

The pair of wins puts the Prowlers firmly in second place in the FPHL Western Division standings.

Pace was very happy with his teams performance, and feels that the hockey they are playing is second to none.

"Honestly, we are the best team in the league," said Pace "We are going to prove it night in and night out as we play everyone."

Nippard was quick to praise his teammates when asked about scoring his first goal.

"Kudos to my teammates, and to my linemates" said Nippard. "I play with [Matt] Graham and [Matt Robertson] and they make it really easy to get chances like that, and to finish it felt real good."

The Prowlers will travel to Mentor next weekend where they will put their winning streak on the line against the Ice Breakers.

