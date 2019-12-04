Prowlers-River Dragons Weekend Preview

December 4, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (4-6-2-0) will travel down to Columbus, Georgia for a single contest against the Columbus River Dragons (5-6-1-1). This will be the fifth meeting between these two teams this season, but the first in Columbus. Puck will drop at 7:35 on Friday night.

Game Storylines - The River Dragons currently sit at third in the FPHL Western Division, just two points ahead of Port Huron. The River Dragons also have played one more game (13) than the Prowlers (12). In the four games between Port Huron and Columbus, each squad has won twice in regulation.

This will also be the southernmost game the Prowlers have ever played.

Scouting the River Dragons - The River Dragons have three point per game players. MJ Graham and Jay Croop have recorded 18 and 16 points respectively in 13 contests, while Ivan Bondarenko has amassed 12 points in his nine games. Forward Zach Pease was called up earlier this week to the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL.

Last Time Out - Last weekend the Prowlers went 1-1-0-0 in a home and home series against the Danville Dashers. Port Huron won their home game 4-0, but dropped the next game in Danville 3-2 behind a hat trick from Fred Hein of Danville.

The River Dragons were home last weekend where they split a pair of games with the Mentor Ice Breakers. They won Friday's matchup 7-5 before dropping Saturday's game 6-3, finishing the weekend at 1-1-0-0.

Tending the Twine - The River Dragons have had a pair of goalies pick up three wins. Rylan Pashovitz has compiled a record of (3-1-0-0) in the four games he has played. While Jared Rutledge has a losing record this season (2-5-1-1).

The Prowlers have had three different netminders play this season, Chris Paulin, Cory Simons, and Ville Kaukkila have all had started at least a game for the Prowlers. Paulin and Simons are tied for the team lead in wins with three. Although he has only started three games so far this season, Simons has yet to be defeated when he is between the pipes.

Season Series - This will be the fifth time Port Huron will play Columbus this year, but the first time away from McMorran. The first weekend between the two saw a pair of 4-3 regulation victories, one going to each team. The second stint of games saw the Prowlers lost 6-3, and win 6-2.

Picking Up the Split - The Prowlers have split the last four weekend series, including last weekend with Danville. They have yet to take more than four points from a weekend. The last time that Port Huron came away with a weekend sweep, was the opening weekend in which they defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks twice in overtime.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during their 11-23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 126 goals, while assisting 174 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - So far this season the Prowlers have tallied a 1-4-2-0 record away from McMorran Ice. While at home the Prowlers are sitting at 3-2-0-0.

The River Dragons have yet to find consistency on home ice, sitting at 1-2-1-1 inside the Columbus (GA) Civic Center.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2019

