Prowlers Re-Sign Marit

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced that forward Sam Marit has re-signed with the team for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It will be his first full season in the FPHL.

"We're happy to have Marit back, he adds a lot to our lineup." said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He brings a great hockey sense mixed with great speed. I think this year, he will take a step forward and he has the potential to be a top player in the FPHL."

The 22-year-old joined the Prowlers in the middle of last season and made his debut on Jan. 7 in Binghamton. He established himself as a scoring threat in February and early March when he put up 16 points in a 10-game stretch. Marit finished the year 10th on the team with 21 points in 29 games and added two points in two playoff games.

Before coming to Port Huron, Marit began 2021-22 in Sweden with Stenungsund HF where he had two points in four games before coming back to North America. The Toronto, Ontario native played with the Coquitlam Express in the British Columbia Hockey League the year before after three seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

"I'm very excited to get back to Port Huron," Marit said. "I think we have a lot of unfinished business after the way we were eliminated last season. Personally, I feel we have the best staff and core across the league and I can't wait for opening night."

The home opener for the Prowlers is set for Oct. 15 against their new in-state rival, the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com./season-memberships.

